Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 333 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 139.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,548,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,176,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,565,000.

RSP stock opened at $100.71 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $118.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.30.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

