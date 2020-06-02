Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 11,360 Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.06% of Rapid7 worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,814,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 69.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,991,000 after buying an additional 805,452 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,189,000 after buying an additional 182,019 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 54.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,100,000 after buying an additional 437,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,095,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,366,000 after buying an additional 648,064 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In related news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $519,015.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,428,292.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,455 shares of company stock valued at $978,174. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -37.45 and a beta of 1.11. Rapid7 Inc has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $94.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.82 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.85%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.