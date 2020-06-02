Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Cut by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

