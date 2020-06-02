Moin (MOIN) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Moin has a market capitalization of $36,429.09 and approximately $249.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Moin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002165 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000467 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Moin Coin Profile

Moin (CRYPTO:MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,224,831 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

