Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Stake Cut by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mimecast by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mimecast by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $9,467,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. Mimecast Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,084.75, a PEG ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MIME has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 8,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $372,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $1,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,521,665 shares in the company, valued at $54,171,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,206 shares of company stock worth $3,507,976. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.