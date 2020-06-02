Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Stephens cut Midland States Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Midland States Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $14.97 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $347.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.49). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

In related news, Director John M. Schultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,800 shares of company stock worth $297,336. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,570,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 77,760 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,709,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

