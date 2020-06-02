Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Given $28.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $28.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Metropolitan Bank an industry rank of 189 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $30.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $51.09.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harvey Gutman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $61,686 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

