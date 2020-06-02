Metronome (MET) Price Up 15.3% Over Last Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Metronome has a total market cap of $4.92 million and $39,178.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00004602 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $24.43, $20.33 and $18.94. During the last week, Metronome has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.39 or 0.02038614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00179044 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044928 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00029489 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Metronome’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,039,910 coins and its circulating supply is 10,563,236 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

Metronome can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $32.15, $7.50, $33.94, $24.68, $18.94, $5.60, $51.55, $24.43, $50.98, $10.39 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

