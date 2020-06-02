Metadium Achieves Market Cap of $8.30 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Metadium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Bytex, Kucoin and Hotbit. Over the last week, Metadium has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $8.30 million and approximately $839,577.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metadium alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.76 or 0.02034805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00178254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00045024 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00029321 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.