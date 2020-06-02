MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 203.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGTX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. MeiraGTx has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 313.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that MeiraGTx will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 4,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $77,619.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Shenk sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $67,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $472,343 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,582,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,146,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 568,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 50,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 346,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

