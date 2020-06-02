Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,508 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 5,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,196 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $187.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.66. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.04.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Tigress Financial raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.21.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

