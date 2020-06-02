Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) vs. JinkoSolar (NASDAQ:JKS) Critical Comparison

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of JinkoSolar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxim Integrated Products 37.00% 35.31% 16.86% JinkoSolar 2.99% 8.49% 2.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Maxim Integrated Products and JinkoSolar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxim Integrated Products 3 10 3 0 2.00 JinkoSolar 1 2 2 0 2.20

Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus target price of $59.27, suggesting a potential upside of 2.75%. JinkoSolar has a consensus target price of $17.63, suggesting a potential upside of 12.99%. Given JinkoSolar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than Maxim Integrated Products.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and JinkoSolar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxim Integrated Products $2.31 billion 6.65 $827.49 million $2.43 23.74 JinkoSolar $4.27 billion 0.16 $129.09 million $2.79 5.59

Maxim Integrated Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JinkoSolar. JinkoSolar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxim Integrated Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JinkoSolar has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats JinkoSolar on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

