Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.21). Matador Resources posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $371.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Stephens downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $49,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,739.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 457,832 shares of company stock worth $975,872. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,533,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 478.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.50. 30,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,190,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $20.57.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

