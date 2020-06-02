Master Contract Token (MCT) Market Cap Hits $327,496.33

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $327,496.33 and $19,736.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.33 or 0.02473479 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00071701 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.