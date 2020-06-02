Massnet (MASS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.28 Million

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Massnet has a total market capitalization of $38.80 million and $6.28 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Massnet has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Massnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00005189 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Massnet alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00041825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.17 or 0.04341790 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002261 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00053384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00030791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002698 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Massnet Coin Profile

Massnet is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 73,576,281 coins. The official message board for Massnet is medium.com . The official website for Massnet is massnet.org . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken

Massnet Coin Trading

Massnet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Massnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Massnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.