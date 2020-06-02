Masco (NYSE:MAS) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has $52.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MAS. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Shares of MAS opened at $46.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. Masco has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $50.06. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Masco will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Masco by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Masco by 594.4% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 147,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 126,105 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 418,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

