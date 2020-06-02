Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Markel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Markel by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,029.00.

MKL opened at $897.75 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $881.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1,066.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 16.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora J. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $822.82 per share, for a total transaction of $822,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,078.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

