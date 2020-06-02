Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Jinhee Magie Sells 19,500 Shares

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.57, for a total value of C$128,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,530,810.

Jinhee Magie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Jinhee Magie sold 500 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.78, for a total value of C$3,390.00.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$6.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,083.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$4.08 and a 12-month high of C$8.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.81.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$507.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,589.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$7.70 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.19.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

