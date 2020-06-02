Lovesac’s (LOVE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Craig Hallum

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Craig Hallum in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lovesac in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lovesac in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

LOVE opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $264.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.86.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lovesac will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

