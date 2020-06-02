Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Boosted by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 318.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 19,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,047,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,743,000 after acquiring an additional 43,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock opened at $389.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.