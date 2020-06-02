Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Emerald Investment Partners LLC

Emerald Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 52.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,882,740,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 195,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,526,000 after purchasing an additional 256,343 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,597,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,406,462,000 after purchasing an additional 230,568 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,015,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,840,000 after purchasing an additional 99,908 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Shares of LIN opened at $205.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.78. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $227.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

