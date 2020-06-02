LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of LHC Group worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on LHC Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $161.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $170.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.63 and a 200-day moving average of $137.71.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.41 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

