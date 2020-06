Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -2.00

Media stories about Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing earned a news sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th.

Get Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.83.

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Pulp, and Tissue Paper segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.