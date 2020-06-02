Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

KL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.45.

KL stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.97. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 40.05%. The business had revenue of $554.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,514,000 after purchasing an additional 298,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 205,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

