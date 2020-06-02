KeyCorp Raises Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $110.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.36.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $96.25 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.48.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 335.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

