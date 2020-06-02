Karatgold Coin (KBC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.81 Million

Karatgold Coin (CURRENCY:KBC) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Karatgold Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including Coinbe, Coinsuper, HitBTC and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Karatgold Coin has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. Karatgold Coin has a market cap of $21.00 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Karatgold Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00041825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.17 or 0.04341790 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002261 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00053384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00030791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002698 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Karatgold Coin Token Profile

Karatgold Coin (CRYPTO:KBC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. Karatgold Coin’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,590,051,603 tokens. Karatgold Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@karatgold . The official website for Karatgold Coin is karatgold.io . Karatgold Coin’s official Twitter account is @karatbarsgmbh and its Facebook page is accessible here

Karatgold Coin Token Trading

Karatgold Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinbe, YoBit and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karatgold Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karatgold Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karatgold Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

