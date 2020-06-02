Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KALA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KALA stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.36. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,578.64% and a negative return on equity of 132.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Todd Bazemore bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajeev M. Shah bought 6,337,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $49,999,995.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 139,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 40,199 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.