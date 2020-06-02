JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 565,747 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,178,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 565,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $69,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Terry K. Spencer bought 27,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $998,067.03. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 548,607 shares in the company, valued at $19,766,310.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $496,697.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,956.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OKE opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Edward Jones raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

