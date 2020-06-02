JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 35,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $296.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

