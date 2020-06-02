JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.35. The firm has a market cap of $296.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

