JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 51,159 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.83% of Allegion worth $70,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,867,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $908,021,000 after acquiring an additional 304,283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,159,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $891,665,000 after buying an additional 378,767 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,983,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,004,000 after buying an additional 376,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,298,000 after buying an additional 51,746 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,389,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,106,000 after buying an additional 485,514 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $100.65 on Tuesday. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.