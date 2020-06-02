Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th.

Johnson Outdoors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $48.76 and a one year high of $84.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.09.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.42. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $163.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.46 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JOUT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Johnson Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 241.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

