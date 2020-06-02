Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Reduced by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.4% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,136,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,968,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,447,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,868,000 after purchasing an additional 45,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 100,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $391.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

