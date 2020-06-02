Jersey Electricity PLC (LON:JEL) to Issue GBX 6.80 Dividend

Jersey Electricity PLC (LON:JEL) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JEL stock opened at GBX 482 ($6.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 million and a PE ratio of 11.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 453.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 452.31. Jersey Electricity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410 ($5.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 488 ($6.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Get Jersey Electricity alerts:

Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 25.95 ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jersey Electricity will post 3519.9999533 earnings per share for the current year.

Jersey Electricity plc is a supplier of electricity. The Company is engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity, and jointly operates the Channel Islands Electricity Grid System with Guernsey Electricity Limited, importing power for both islands. Its segments include Energy, Building services, Retail, Property and Other.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Electricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Electricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.