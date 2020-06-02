Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Healthpeak Properties’ Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ FY2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PEAK. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $25.52 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 238.0% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 99,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,521,000 after buying an additional 201,159 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $12,737,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 68,352 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

