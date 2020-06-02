Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

