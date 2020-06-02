istar (NYSE:STAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of istar (NYSE:STAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded istar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on istar from $21.00 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of STAR stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.49. 38,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,930. The stock has a market cap of $836.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. istar has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. istar had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 58.20%. The company had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that istar will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from istar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. istar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in istar by 58.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in istar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in istar by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of istar in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of istar in the first quarter worth about $96,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

