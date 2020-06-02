iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Cut by Emerald Investment Partners LLC

Emerald Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 247.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,199,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242,706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,810,000 after purchasing an additional 616,763 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,380,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,773,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 857,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,577,000 after purchasing an additional 285,542 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $110.66 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.99.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

