iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of IWR opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

