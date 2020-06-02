iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of IWN opened at $95.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.69. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

