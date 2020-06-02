iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 113.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,539 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $114.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.69. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

