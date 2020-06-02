iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2020 // Comments off

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.39. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.