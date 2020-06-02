iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.39. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

