Invictus Hyperion Fund 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9,313.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for $0.0920 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $10.92 million and $9,313.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.76 or 0.02034805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00178254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00045024 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00029321 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,716,683 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

