Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,302 call options on the company. This is an increase of 170% compared to the average daily volume of 1,222 call options.

MGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.23 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Moneygram International from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.41.

Shares of MGI stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $3.39. 14,966,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.57. Moneygram International has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Moneygram International will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Moneygram International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Moneygram International by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Moneygram International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Moneygram International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Moneygram International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

