Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $234.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.65 and a 200-day moving average of $211.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

