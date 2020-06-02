Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Boosted by Emerald Investment Partners LLC

Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,598,000 after buying an additional 3,736,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,522,000 after purchasing an additional 598,648 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,267,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,819,000 after purchasing an additional 266,982 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,819,000 after purchasing an additional 161,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $234.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.65 and its 200-day moving average is $211.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

