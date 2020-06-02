International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,867 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of International Paper by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after buying an additional 187,551 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in International Paper by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in International Paper by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,880,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

IP stock opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.34.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In related news, Director Ray G. Young acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

