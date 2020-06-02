Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Given $43.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $43.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Intercorp Financial an industry rank of 130 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercorp Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th.

Shares of Intercorp Financial stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercorp Financial has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $371.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Intercorp Financial will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 28.3%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Intercorp Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,420,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 80,622 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 351,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,387 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000.

Intercorp Financial Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

