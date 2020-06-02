Insider Selling: Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Senior Officer Sells 56,408 Shares of Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Senior Officer Joe Milbourne sold 56,408 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total value of C$47,608.35.

Shares of Belo Sun Mining stock opened at C$0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 6.85. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.21 and a 1 year high of C$1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $356.08 million and a P/E ratio of -48.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.53.

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project includes the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 submitted mine concessions, 55 exploration permits, 17 submitted exploration permit extensions, and 5 exploration applications covering a total area of 175,856 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

