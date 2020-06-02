Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $74.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ingles Markets an industry rank of 155 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 653,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,614,000 after acquiring an additional 217,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 750.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 173,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ingles Markets
Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
